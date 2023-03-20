The road to war: An ex-Reuters journalist recalls the chase for WMD in Iraq

A UN official on the plane told me something interesting. The head of the UN International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Mohamed ElBaradei, was going to present a report to the UN Security Council the next day saying the IAEA had reason to doubt the intelligence supporting the US allegation that Iraq had attempted to procure large quantities of uranium from Niger, presumably for nuclear weapons.

That allegation was included in Bush’s 2003 "State of the Union" address.

ElBaradei and his team were hoping that bringing the truth to the UN Security Council about the false intelligence might buy them some time and force the US and Britain to reconsider their rush to war. Less than two weeks later, the US invaded Iraq.