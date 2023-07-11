Myanmar crisis tops agenda at divided ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting

ASEAN has long been decried as a toothless talking shop, and it remains split over diplomatic attempts to resolve the crisis.

Those fractures were laid bare in a draft joint communique seen by AFP, where a section on Myanmar was left blank as ASEAN members failed to agree on a unified position beforehand.

“The para is still being discussed... member countries are still taking time to propose their submission,” a Southeast Asian diplomat told AFP.

The only time ASEAN has failed to issue a joint communique was over a decade ago in 2012 due to a language dispute about the South China Sea.

ASEAN members were making “extra efforts” in the days before the meeting -- a prelude to a leaders’ summit in September -- to unite the group around the Myanmar issue, the diplomat said on condition of anonymity.

However the official was “not too optimistic” that would happen given that a “few members have different perspectives on how to approach the problem”, they said.