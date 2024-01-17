Pakistan says Iran launched deadly airstrike on its territory

Jaish al-Adl, which was formed in 2012, is blacklisted by Iran as a terrorist group and has carried out several attacks on Iranian soil in recent years.

The strike came after Iran launched missile attacks on “spy headquarters” and “terrorist” targets in Syria, and in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region.

The Iranian strikes add to multiple crises across the Middle East, with Israel waging a war against Hamas in Gaza and pro-Palestinian Huthi rebels in Yemen commercial attacking vessels in the Red Sea.

Pakistan’s official statement did not say where the strike took place.

But Pakistani social media accounts said blasts occurred in Balochistan province, where the two countries share a sparsely populated border of nearly 1,000 kilometres (620 miles).

“This violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty is completely unacceptable and can have serious consequences,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

It said the strike late Tuesday “resulted in death of two innocent children while injuring three girls”.