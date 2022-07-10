Abe killer had grudge over mother's financial ruin

Wiry and bespectacled with shaggy hair, the suspect was seen stepping into the road behind Abe, who was standing on a riser at an intersection, before unloading two shots from a 40-cm-long (16-inch) weapon wrapped with black tape. He was tackled by police at the scene.

Yamagami was a loner who did not reply when spoken to, neighbours told Reuters. He believed Abe had promoted a religious group that his mother made a "huge donation" to, Kyodo news agency said, citing investigative sources.

He told police his mother went bankrupt from the donation, the Yomiuri newspaper and other media reported.