Afghanistan Army Chief to visit India to discuss military needs

Top officials in the government remained quiet over the issue. However, sources said that the Afghanistan Army Chief might look for logistic support and military equipment. India has been training the Afghanistan cadets in military academies for a long time.

The visit comes when Taliban has started targeting Indian assets in Afghanistan. India has invested over three billion US dollars in infrastructure projects, including roads, dams and parliament building in Afghanistan.

Earlier this month, Afghan politician who leads the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) Abdullah Abdullah made a visit to India. He is making efforts for peace despite the ongoing fighting between government forces and the Taliban.