Afghanistan sanctions behind 'infuriating' suffering: Red Cross

Economic sanctions are causing massive suffering in crisis-wracked Afghanistan, a top Red Cross official said Monday, describing the situations as "infuriating".

"I am livid," Dominik Stillhart, operations director at the International Committee of the Red Cross, said in a statement at the end of a six-day visit to Afghanistan.

"Pictures viewed from afar of bone-thin children rightly elicit gasps of horror," he said, adding though that "when you're standing in the paediatric ward in Kandahar's largest hospital, looking into the empty eyes of hungry children and the anguished faces of desperate parents, the situation is absolutely infuriating."