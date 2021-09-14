Afghanistan’s Hazara, a long-persecuted minority living in fear of Taliban

Many Afghans from the Hazara ethnic minority studying in Iraq’s city of Najaf watched in terror as their homeland fell back into Taliban hands.

And while they feel safe for now, they fear for their families back home—and for their own safety should they ever return.

Millions of Shiite pilgrims come each year to Najaf to mourn the death of the Prophet Mohammed’s son-in-law Ali, whose mausoleum stands in the old city.

Others, like Sheikh Ali Bassir, 51, have spent years studying at the prestigious seminary that trains Shiite clergy.