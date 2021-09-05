Almost 600 Taliban killed by Resistance forces: Spokesman

Fighters of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan, which opposes the rule of the Taliban, have killed about 600 Taliban combatants in the northern Afghan region of Panjshir on Saturday, Front spokesman Fahim Dashty wrote on Twitter.

“About 600 Taliban terrorists have been killed in various parts of Panjshir since this morning,” he tweeted adding that more than 1,000 fighters were either taken prisoner or surrendered themselves, reports BSS quoting Russian news agency TASS.