North Korea fires missile, Japan retracts take-cover warning

North Korea fired a ballistic missile of intermediate range or longer on Thursday, South Korea and Japan said, prompting an alert for residents in Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido to take cover.

Japanese authorities later retracted the warning, saying the country’s J-Alert emergency warning system had made an erroneous prediction the missile would fall near the island.

The missile flew about 1,000 km (620 miles), South Korea’s military said, calling it a “grave provocation”. The apogee, or maximum altitude of the missile, has not been disclosed.