Army’s pick as UN envoy resigns as his ‘predecessor’ still represents Myanmar

Myanmar’s newly-appointed ambassador to the United Nations has resigned, saying that his predecessor -- who was fired by the military junta -- continues to represent the country, a UN spokesman said Thursday, the latest twist in a diplomatic row.

The military, which ousted Myanmar’s civilian leaders and seized power in the Southeast Asian nation on 1 February, had fired Kyaw Moe Tun on Saturday, a day after he spectacularly broke with the junta and pleaded with the General Assembly for help to restore democracy.

The generals appointed his deputy, Tin Maung Naing, in his place.