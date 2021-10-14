ASEAN to discuss excluding Myanmar junta leader from summit

Friday’s previously unscheduled, virtual meeting will be hosted by current ASEAN chair, Brunei, said the sources based in ASEAN member countries, who included a diplomat and another government official.

Myanmar’s military spokesman Zaw Min Tun did not respond to calls seeking comment on the meeting. Brunei’s foreign ministry did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

Erywan Yusof, the bloc’s special envoy to Myanmar, last week confirmed some members had been “deep in discussions” about not inviting the coup leader to the 26-28 October virtual summit.

He said the junta’s lack of commitment to the process was “tantamount to backtracking”. Erywan’s office declined to comment on Friday’s meeting.

Myanmar, with a long history of military dictatorship and international allegations of systematic human rights abuses, has been ASEAN’s trickiest issue since the group was formed in 1967, testing the limits of its unity and its policy of non-interference.