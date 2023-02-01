6.0-magnitude quake rocks southern Philippines

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake rocked the southern Philippines on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said, with local authorities warning of aftershocks and possible damage.

The quake struck at 6.44pm (1044 GMT), near Monkayo municipality in Davao de Oro province on Mindanao island.

There were no immediate reports of major damage in the remote and mountainous gold mining region.

Monkayo police Staff Sergeant Harvey Asayas told AFP the quake was strong in the beginning but gradually weakened and stopped after 40 seconds.

"The authorities are now conducting patrols around to assess damage including the fire personnel and disaster officers," Asayas said.