Japan warship asserts right to sail through Taiwan Strait: Media

Several Japanese media outlets said the Sazanami destroyer made the unprecedented passage on Wednesday at the same time as military vessels from Australia and New Zealand.

The three nations planned to conduct military drills in the contested South China Sea, the reports said.

Separately on Thursday, Taiwan’s defence ministry said 43 Chinese military aircraft and eight naval vessels were detected around the democratic island within a 24-hour period.

Last week, China’s Liaoning aircraft carrier sailed between two Japanese islands near Taiwan for the first time, accompanied by two destroyers.

The ships entered Japan’s contiguous zone -- an area up to 24 nautical miles from the country’s coast -- Tokyo said, calling the incident “totally unacceptable”. China said it had complied with international law.

It followed the first confirmed incursion into Japanese airspace by a Chinese surveillance aircraft in August.

The Yomiuri Shimbun daily cited unnamed government sources as saying Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had instructed Wednesday’s Taiwan Strait journey over concern that doing nothing following China’s intrusions could encourage Beijing to take more assertive actions.