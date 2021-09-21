Barbers suffer under Taliban rule as Afghans shun fashion

"Before, people came and asked for different hairstyles, but it's simply not like that anymore," 24-year-old Shah said at his barber's shop, with mirrors covering every wall. "Now they are heartbroken."

During the Taliban's first stint in power from 1996 to 2001, the hardliners banned flamboyant hairstyles and insisted men grow beards.

After they were ousted, being clean-shaven was often considered a sign of modernity, including in the relatively cosmopolitan western city of Herat.