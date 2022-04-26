Beijing expands mass testing as lockdown fears grow

Beijing on Tuesday launched mass coronavirus testing for nearly all its 21 million residents, as fears grew that the Chinese capital may be placed under a strict lockdown like Shanghai.

China is trying to contain a wave of infections in Shanghai -- its biggest city -- which has been almost entirely locked down for weeks and reported 52 new Covid deaths on Tuesday.

Beijing authorities have ordered people in 12 central districts that account for most of its population to undergo three rounds of PCR testing after the detection of dozens of cases in the city in recent days.

The capital's most populous downtown district, Chaoyang, was the first to order mass testing from Monday, with people waiting in long lines to be swabbed by health workers in protective gear.