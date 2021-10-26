Biden joins US-ASEAN summit Trump skipped after 2017

US president Joe Biden joined Southeast Asian leaders for a virtual summit on Tuesday, the first time in four years that Washington has engaged at the top level with a bloc seen as key to countering an increasingly assertive China.

The United States had not met with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations at the presidential level since Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, attended an ASEAN-US meeting in Manila in 2017. During that time, US relations with China deteriorated to their worst level in decades.

In his opening remarks to the summit, Biden said the United States was committed to the central role of the 10-nation ASEAN in the region and ASEAN nations can expect him to personally show up in the region in future.

"The relationship between the United States and ASEAN is vital, vital for the future of all one billion of our people," Biden said. "Our partnership is essential to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, which has been the foundation of our shared security and prosperity for many decades."