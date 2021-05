China's Xi pledges $3b pandemic aid for poor nations

"Today the problem of uneven vaccination has become more acute," Xi said in a video address. "It is imperative for us to reject vaccine nationalism and make vaccines more accessible and affordable for developing countries."

China has already supplied 300 million vaccine doses to the rest of the world and will provide more to the best of its ability, he added.

Furthermore, Beijing supports the transfer of technologies from its vaccine companies to other developing countries and trying out joint production with them, Xi said.

The forum on cooperation would be "for vaccine-developing and producing countries, companies and other stakeholders to explore ways of promoting fair and equitable distribution of vaccines around the world," Xi said.

He called on major countries to take up the responsibility to provide more vaccines to developing nations in urgent need.