Covid stigma keeps Myanmar medical volunteers locked out of home

A Buddhist monk and a budding sailor are among the outcasts squatting in an abandoned building in Myanmar while they help bury coronavirus victims and their worried families tell them to keep away.

A surge in infections across the country has been aggravated by a lack of formal medical care, with many hospitals empty of staff joining nationwide strikes against a February military coup.

Thar Gyi, one of the twenty-odd volunteers living in the building, hasn't been home to his family in almost three months after a patient he was transporting in his ambulance tested positive for the virus.