China reports almost 60,000 Covid-related deaths in a month

China's health authorities on Saturday reported almost 60,000 Covid-related deaths in just over a month, the first major death toll released by the government since the loosening of its virus restrictions in early December.

China recorded 59,938 Covid-related deaths between 8 December, 2022 and January 12 this year, Jiao Yahui, head of the Bureau of Medical Administration under the National Health Commission, told a press conference.

The figure refers only to deaths recorded at medical facilities, with the total toll likely to be higher.