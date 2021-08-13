Death toll from Turkey’s flash floods rises to 27

Turkish media reports said president Recep Tayyip Erdogan would visit one of the hardest-hit northern regions later Friday to inspect the damage and lend his support.
Turkey has suffered from a rapid series of natural disaster that world scientists warn are becoming more frequent and intense because of climate change.
The floods hit Turkey’s north just as rescuers reported bringing hundreds of wildfires that have killed eight people under near total control in the south.
Six people also died in foods in floods caused by heavy rains in the northeast Rize province.