Death toll from Turkey’s flash floods rises to 27

AFP
Istanbul
This handout picture released by Turkey's IHH humanitarian aid group on 12 August 2021 shows a car floating in water in Kastamonu, after flash floods swept across several Black Sea regions
This handout picture released by Turkey's IHH humanitarian aid group on 12 August 2021 shows a car floating in water in Kastamonu, after flash floods swept across several Black Sea regionsAFP

The death toll from Turkey’s flash floods along its northern Black Sea coast reached 27 on Friday, the disaster and emergency management authority said, rising by 10 overnight.

One person also remained unaccounted for while a massive search and rescue operation involving thousands of people was underway, the emergencies authority added.

Turkish media reports said president Recep Tayyip Erdogan would visit one of the hardest-hit northern regions later Friday to inspect the damage and lend his support.

Turkey has suffered from a rapid series of natural disaster that world scientists warn are becoming more frequent and intense because of climate change.

The floods hit Turkey’s north just as rescuers reported bringing hundreds of wildfires that have killed eight people under near total control in the south.

Six people also died in foods in floods caused by heavy rains in the northeast Rize province.

