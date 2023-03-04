Indonesians search charred homes after fuel depot fire kills 17

Residents searched through the remains of their charred homes Saturday after a fuel storage depot fire in Jakarta left at least 17 people dead, including two children.

After Friday night's blaze at state energy firm Pertamina's Plumpang depot in north Jakarta, Indonesian officials called for an audit of "all fuel facilities and infrastructures" in the country.

Fifty people were injured, with many left with severe burns, and hundreds more living in residential areas near the depot had to be evacuated, the Jakarta fire and rescue department said.

"It started with a very strong smell. It was so strong that we could hardly breathe," witness Swastono Aji told AFP.