China says no new Covid deaths after changing criteria

China said Wednesday that not a single person had died of Covid-19 the previous day, after changing the criteria for recording virus deaths to mean most are no longer counted.

Hospitals are struggling, pharmacy shelves are stripped bare and crematoriums are overwhelmed in the wake of the Chinese government's sudden decision to lift years of lockdowns, quarantines and mass testing.

But the government said Tuesday that only those who had directly died of respiratory failure caused by the virus would be counted under Covid death statistics.