Embattled Nepal PM loses vote of confidence

Nepal's prime minister KP Sharma Oli lost a confidence vote on 10 May, triggering fresh political uncertainty just as the Himalayan nation reels from the pandemic.

Oli, 69, decided to seek a vote of confidence following months of feuding within his ruling communist party and coalition partners.

"If you want a stable parliament you should vote for the continuity of this government," he said in his address to the legislature before the vote.

But the former political prisoner was able to secure only 93 votes in the parliament instead of the 136 needed.

More than 120 parliamentarians voted against and nearly two dozen leaders from Oli's own party skipped the process.