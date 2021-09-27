Erdogan says no Afghan airport deal without ‘inclusive’ government

Turkey expects the government in Afghanistan to be “inclusive” before any agreement can be made about operating Kabul’s strategic airport, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan was quoted as saying on Sunday.

Turkey had been planning to help secure and run the airport before the hardline Islamist Taliban swift capture of the Afghan capital last month.

There were also negotiations on the subject this summer between Turkish and US officials but after the Taliban’s return, Turkish troops stationed in the country pulled out.