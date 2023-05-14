Turkey votes in pivotal elections that could end Erdogan’s 20-year rule

Turks will vote on Sunday in one of the most consequential elections in modern Turkey’s 100-year history, which could unseat president Tayyip Erdogan after 20 years in power and halt his government’s increasingly authoritarian path.

The vote will decide not only who leads Turkey, a NATO-member country of 85 million, but also how it is governed, where its economy is headed amid a deep cost of living crisis, and the shape of its foreign policy, which has taken unpredictable turns.

Opinion polls give Erdogan’s main challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who heads an alliance of six opposition parties, a slight lead, but if either of them fail to get more than 50 per cent of the vote there will be a runoff election on 28 May.