'Facebook allowing Myanmar military to recruit for and fund genocide'

Burma Campaign UK works for human rights, democracy and development in Myanmar. Founded in 1991, Burma Campaign UK is one of the leading organisations in the world committed to a more just society in Myanmar.



Facebook has faced severe criticism of its failure to tackle hate speech against the Rohingya and other minorities in Myanmar, and has taken down some military pages, including that of Min Aung Hlaing, the head of the military, it said.

Numerous official military Facebook pages still exist, including some with the official Facebook blue tick.

Burma Campaign UK has asked Facebook to ensure these pages are not used for recruitment, but no action has been taken.

The Myanmar military has significant economic interests in Burma, owning companies involved in a wide range of products including beer, mobile phone networks, tea, cement, and even ballrooms.