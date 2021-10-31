Failure to recognise our govt could have global effects: Taliban

“Our message to America is, if unrecognition continues, Afghan problems continue, it is the problem of the region and could turn into a problem for the world,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told journalists at a news conference on Saturday.

He said the reason the Taliban and the United States went to war last time was also because the two did not have formal diplomatic ties.

The United States invaded Afghanistan in 2001 following the 11 September, 2001, attack after the then-Taliban government refused to hand over al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden.

“Those issues which caused the war, they could have been solved through negotiation, they could have been solved through political compromise too,” Mujahid said.

He added that recognition was the right of the Afghan people.

While no country has recognised the Taliban government, senior officials from a number of countries have met with the movement’s leadership both in Kabul and abroad.