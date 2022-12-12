China retires major Covid tracking app as virus rules ease

China said Monday it would retire an app used to track travel to areas with Covid-19 cases, a milestone in the country's rapid turn away from its zero-tolerance coronavirus strategy.

Beijing has effectively thrown in the towel on zero-Covid, last week announcing an end to large-scale lockdowns, mandatory quarantine in central facilities, and a broad relaxation of testing measures.

And the central government is now beginning to unwind years of hardline policymaking, with the state-run "Communications Itinerary Card", which tracks whether someone has been to a high-risk area based on their phone signal, to go offline at 12 am Tuesday.