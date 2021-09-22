FMs' meet on UN assembly sidelines called off over Afghanistan issue

On the sideline of the 76th UN General Assembly, a planned in-person meeting of the foreign ministers from the South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries has been cancelled as there was ‘no concurrence’ among the member states.

"The informal meeting of the SAARC Council of Ministers' proposed to be held in person on 25 September on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York will not take place," the Kathmandu Post reported quoting a statement of the Nepalese foreign affairs ministry.