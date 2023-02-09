North Korea's Kim oversees major military parade

North Korea's Kim Jong Un oversaw a major military parade showcasing his most advanced weaponry to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the country's armed forces, state media said Thursday.

The parade, held the evening of February 8 in Pyongyang's central Kim Il Sung Square, featured fireworks, military bands and uniformed soldiers marching in unison to spell out "2.8" and "75", the official Korean Central News Agency reported.

Wearing a black coat and fedora -- a style of dress also favoured by his grandfather and North Korea's founding leader Kim Il Sung -- Kim attended the parade with his wife, Ri Sol Ju, and daughter Ju Ae, state media photographs showed.