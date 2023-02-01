Two years on, Myanmar coup takes a ‘catastrophic toll’

Two years after Myanmar’s military coup, a young factory worker turned resistance fighter mourns the loss of his leg in battle. A former diplomat has not seen his family in four years. A beauty queen adjusts to a new life in wintry Canada. And an exiled teacher dreams of returning to school.

The 1 February, 2021 coup, which unseated Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government, has left a trail of upended lives in its wake.

US-based conflict monitoring group Acled says about 19,000 people died last year as a crackdown on protests led many to take up arms against the military.

Some 1.2 million people have been displaced and over 70,000 have left the country, according to the United Nations, which has accused the military of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Myanmar’s military says it is carrying out a legitimate campaign against “terrorists”. It did not respond to requests for comment by Reuters.

The stories of four people reflect a crisis the U.N. special envoy last week warned was taking a “catastrophic toll” on the population.