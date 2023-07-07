Myanmar atrocities, impunity must end: UN

The Myanmar regime’s brutal violence against civilians and its denial of life-saving humanitarian aid, reflect “utter contempt for humanity”, UN rights chief Volker Türk told the Human Rights Council on Thursday.

Repeated, horrific violations have been recorded by the UN human rights office, including mass killings, extra-judicial executions and beheadings, Türk said, while the military has continued to carry out atrocities in Rakhine state where the Rohingya minority are denied citizenship.

In an address to the Council he called for an end to impunity by the ruling junta who overthrew the democratically elected Government in February 2021, according to UN News.

“I encourage States to consider a referral of the situation in Myanmar to the International Criminal Court (ICC). We also need to ensure accountability for possible crimes committed by different armed groups.”