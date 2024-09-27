Former defence minister Ishiba to be Japan’s PM

In a press conference on Friday, Ishiba vowed to restore confidence in the party after a funding scandal and gave a cautious run-down of his key reform pledges.

“Japan wants to fulfil our proactive responsibility and start discussions about how to build peace in this region,” he said when asked about his proposals for an Asian NATO.

It could be a expansion of several existing blocs such as the so-called Quad that groups Japan, the United States, India and Australia, he said.

Establishing a military training facility for its troops in the US, as Germany has done, could be an “extremely effective” way to strengthen the bilateral alliance and would allow Japanese forces to “train at their maximum capability”.

He said he wanted to call a snap election to shore up his mandate “as soon as possible” but declined to say when.