China urges lasting Mideast truce, reopening of shipping lanes

China called on Friday for a lasting truce in the Middle East and for shipping lanes to be reopened "as soon as possible", as the strategic Strait of Hormuz has been effectively closed during the war with Iran.

Iran has largely blocked shipping through the vital strait since conflict broke out with the United States and Israel on 28 February and Washington has blockaded Tehran's ports.

Iran's grip over the waterway has rattled global markets and given Tehran significant leverage.

US President Donald Trump has discussed Iran during a summit in Beijing with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.