Hong Kong detains several people as world marks Tiananmen anniversary

Hong Kong authorities on Saturday detained several people as they pounced on any attempt at public commemoration of the 33rd anniversary of the Tiananmen crackdown, while around the world tributes were paid to the victims of the bloody event.

As night fell, candles appeared in the windows of several foreign countries’ missions to Hong Kong—in defiance of a warning not to do so—and on various street corners around the city.

Discussion of the events of 1989, when China set troops and tanks on peaceful protestors, is all but forbidden on the mainland.

Semi-autonomous Hong Kong had been the one place in China where large-scale remembrance was still tolerated—until two years ago when Beijing imposed a national security law to snuff out dissent after widespread pro-democracy protests in 2019.