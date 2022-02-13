'I really couldn't see': Heavy snow disrupts Beijing Olympics

Heavy snow fell throughout Sunday at the Beijing Olympics disrupting several events and forcing athletes to battle through treacherous conditions in the pursuit of gold.

Californian-born Chinese sensation Eileen Gu was among the competitors affected when her bid for a second gold medal was temporarily derailed by the postponement of qualifying for the freeski slopestyle.

The second of three training runs for the women's downhill skiing was cancelled and women's freestyle skiing aerials qualification was also postponed.

Environmentalists in the build-up to the Games in the Chinese capital had voiced concern about an Olympics taking place in one of the driest parts of China and relying almost entirely on man-made snow.