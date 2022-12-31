General Assembly refers Israeli occupation to UN court

The Palestinian ambassador to the United Nations, Riyad Mansour, said the vote sent a signal to the new government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over its efforts to "accelerate colonial and racist policies" and hailed nations that were "undeterred by threats and pressure."
"We trust that regardless of your vote today, if you believe in international law and peace, you will uphold the opinion of the International Court of Justice when delivered," Mansour said.
Speaking ahead of the vote, the Israeli ambassador, Gilad Erdan, called the resolution "a moral stain on the UN."
"No international body can decide that the Jewish people are occupiers in their own homeland," Erdan said.
"Any decision from a judicial body which receives its mandate from the morally bankrupt and politicized UN is completely illegitimate," he said.
The resolution also demands that Israel cease settlements but General Assembly votes have no legal force -- unlike those in the Security Council, where US ally Israel wields veto power.
The United States, Britain and Germany opposed the resolution, while France abstained.
"We do not feel that a referral to the International Court of Justice is helpful in bringing the parties back to dialogue," British diplomat Thomas Phipps said.
"It is also the position of the UK that it is inappropriate without the consent of both parties to ask the court to give an advisory opinion in what is essentially a bilateral dispute."
Among Western nations that backed the resolution was Portugal, whose representative acknowledged the "risk of overjudicializing international relations" but said the world court "underpins the international rules-based order which we seek to preserve."