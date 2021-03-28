Indonesia cathedral rocked by suspected Palm Sunday suicide bomb

An Indonesian cathedral was rocked by a suspected suicide bombing on Sunday with body parts littering the chaotic scene as Christians inside celebrated the start of Holy Week, police said.

The powerful blast at the church in Makassar city on Sulawesi island happened around 10:30am local time (0330 GMT) and left at least one person dead and nine church officials and congregants injured, according to authorities.

It was not immediately clear if any of the injuries were life-threatening.

“We suspect it was a suicide bombing,” South Sulawesi police chief Merdisyam, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, told reporters.

“We’re now trying to confirm his identity,” he added, referring to the suspected attacker.