Islamic State group menace rebounds in Afghanistan

It was also the bloodiest attack against the US claimed by an IS group affiliate, namely the Islamic State in Khorasan (IS-K), coming at an acutely sensitive moment for the withdrawing forces.

It coincided as well with the beginning of the trial of those accused of orchestrating the 13 November, 2015 attacks on Paris claimed by IS which resulted in 130 deaths.

The bloody carnage in the French capital marked the peak of the group’s so-called “caliphate” which straddled Iraq and Syria between 2014 and 2019.

At the end of the week, the world will also mark the 20th anniversary of the 11 September, 2001 attacks which were the largest terror attacks on the West in recent times, claimed by the IS group’s rival Al-Qaeda.

The resurgence of IS in Afghanistan now looks set to inspire radical jihadists of all stripes.