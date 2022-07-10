Japan's ruling coalition makes strong election showing after Abe killing

Japan's conservative coalition government was projected to increase its majority in the upper house of parliament in an election on Sunday, two days after the assassination of dominant politician and power broker Shinzo Abe.

Japan's longest-serving modern leader was gunned down on Friday during a speech supporting a candidate in the western city of Nara, a killing the political establishment condemned as an attack on democracy itself.

Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), of which Abe remained a senior lawmaker, and its junior partner Komeito were on track to win 69 to 83 of the 125 seats contested in the chamber, up from 69 previously, according to an exit poll by public broadcaster NHK.