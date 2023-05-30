North Korea confirms June launch of military spy satellite

North Korea said Tuesday that it would launch a spy satellite in June, claiming it was necessary to monitor the "dangerous" military movements of the United States and its allies.

Criticising US-South Korea joint military exercises, including the ongoing large-scale live-fire drills, a top North Korean military official confirmed that "military reconnaissance satellite No. 1" would be launched next month.

The announcement came a day after Japan said it was informed by North Korea that a satellite launch could happen imminently, with Tokyo warning it would likely violate United Nations sanctions.

Satellite launch technology overlaps significantly with that used in ballistic missiles, which Pyongyang is explicitly prohibited from using under UN sanctions.

The official Korean Central News Agency cited Ri Pyong Chol, vice-chairman of the ruling party's central military commission, saying the satellite was "indispensable to tracking, monitoring... and coping with in advance in real time the dangerous military acts of the US and its vassal forces".