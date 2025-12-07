India nightclub fire kills 23 in Goa

A fire at a nightclub in the West Indian state of Goa has killed at least 23 people, chief minister Pramod Sawant and other officials said early Sunday.

Several tourists were among the dead in the blaze, which broke out at about midnight at a club in Arpora in North Goa district, according to officials cited by the Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency.

"Today is a very painful day for all of us in Goa. A major fire incident at Arpora has taken the lives of 23 people," Sawant wrote on X.

"I visited the incident site and have ordered an inquiry," he said.