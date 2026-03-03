India most vulnerable to prolonged disruptions to Mideast oil, analysts say

India, a fast-growing oil consumer, is the country most vulnerable to crude supply shocks if the Middle East conflict leads to a prolonged disruption in shipments from the region, mainly because of its thin reserves, analysts said.

Both China and India, Asia's top energy consumers, source around half of their crude imports from the Middle East, but India has far less oil in storage than its neighbour and is more dependent on that region's crude now than in the last three-plus years.

"China has at least six months’ worth of crude supplies in storage. Indian inventories are much lower though, and so (it) is much more vulnerable in this situation," said Ajay Parmar, director of energy and refining at ICIS, a commodities research group.