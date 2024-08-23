Afghanistan’s Taliban govt enacts ‘vice and virtue’ law

The justice ministry announced on its website on Wednesday that the law had been approved by the Taliban’s supreme leader, the reclusive Hibatullah Akhundzada, who rules by decree from the southern city of Kandahar.

The white-coat wearing personnel of the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice in charge of enforcing the law have been fixtures of Afghan streets since the Taliban authorities swept to power in 2021.

Their mandate on issues that range from social interactions, private lives and style of dress has now been laid out in the law.

The Taliban government recently said the morality police will play an increasing role in enforcing religious law in Afghanistan, according to a UN report published in July that accused them of creating a “climate of fear”.