Indian PM to visit China: Ajit Doval

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit China later in August, his security chief said on Tuesday during talks with Beijing’s foreign minister in New Delhi.

Modi will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit opening on August 31 in Tianjin, his first visit to China since 2018, Ajit Doval said in public comments at the start of a meeting with Beijing’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

“Our prime minister will be visiting for the SCO summit,” Doval said, speaking of “new energy” in diplomatic ties.