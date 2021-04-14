Myanmar activists stage 'bloody' protests

Opponents of military rule in Myanmar splashed the colour red on Wednesday, the second day of the traditional New Year holiday, in the latest phase of their campaign to restore democracy.

Activists called for what they dubbed a bloody paint strike and people responded with red smeared on roads, on signs outside government offices and on T-shirts, according to pictures posted on social media.

Some people marched with signs calling for the release of the leader of the ousted government, Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi. She has been detained since the 1 February coup on various charges including violating an official secrets act that could see her imprisoned for 14 years.

Her lawyers have denied the charges against her.