Myanmar forces seize arms cache near Mandalay: State media

Myanmar security forces seized a large cache of weapons on a truck bound for Mandalay this week, after arresting insurgents following a firefight in the second-biggest city, state media reported on Friday.

Since its 1 February coup against Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government, the military has tried to stamp out dissent and has killed or arrested hundreds of protesters.

The junta's opponents have formed militias known as People's Defence Forces (PDF), most of which are lightly armed and have received limited training, with their attacks focused mainly in rural areas or smaller cities.