Myanmar junta boycotts summit in protest at snub

Myanmar's junta boycotted a Southeast Asian summit Tuesday after its chief was banned from the event, deepening the regime's isolation nine months after it took power in a coup.

The virtual gathering kicked off three days of meetings hosted by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), with US President Joe Biden as well as China's premier in attendance.

Myanmar topped the agenda of Tuesday's talks between regional leaders, with the country still in chaos following February's military takeover and the subsequent deadly crackdown on dissent.