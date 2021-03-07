Myanmar urges India to send back cops who fled across border

The Myanmar authorities have requested India to send back their eight police officers, who have crossed into Mizoram since last Wednesday to take refuge after last month's military coup and declaration of emergency in the neighbouring country, officials said on Saturday.

In a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Champai district in Mizoram, Maria C.T. Zuali, his counterpart in Falam district in Myanmar, Saw Htun Win, requested to detain the eight Myanmar police personnel and hand them over to the country.

"Eight police personnel from Myanmar have crossed the borders to India. In order to uphold friendly relations between the two neighbouring countries, you are kindly requested to hand them over to Myanmar," said the letter available with IANS.

Zuali said that she has referred the matter to the higher authorities for appropriate action. Mizoram's lone Lok Sabha member C. Lalrosanga said that 15 Myanmar police personnel came to Champhai district while eight policemen took shelter in Serchhip district.