Myanmar's junta brands NUG a terrorist group

Myanmar's military rulers have branded a rival National Unity Government (NUG) a terrorist group and blamed it for bombings, arson and killings, state-controlled media said on 8 May.

Bombings are reported daily and local militias have been formed to confront the army.

The NUG, which operates under cover and itself describes the army as a terrorist force, announced this week that it would set up a People's Defence Force.

"Their acts caused so much terrorism in many places," state television MRTV said, announcing that the NUG, a committee of ousted lawmakers known as the CRPH and the new force would all now be covered by the anti-terrorism law.